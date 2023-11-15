Celebrated Gospel musician, Pastor Joe Beecham will stage his ‘Yonder’ concert on Sunday, 3rd December 2023 at the Victory Bible Church, Awoshie in Accra.

This was announced at a media launch at the Airport View Hotel on Wednesday. The event, themed “Spirit Effect” promises to be a night of intimate worship, prayer, and the manifestation of God’s power.

Speaking at the launch, the Takoradi-based minister hinted that Yonder 2023 is not a concert but a place of deep fellowship with God through music.

“Yonder is a gathering that brings people closer to God through moments of worship, prayer, prophecies, and the manifestation of God’s power. It doesn’t matter the path you’ve walked or where you come from but what matters is the unity of hearts and how ready you are to receive what God has for you,” he emphasised.

Yonder 2023, commemorates two significant milestones in Pastor Joe Beecham’s life; his 50th birthday and 25 years in ministry: Golden Jubilee with a Silver Lining 50/25.

The concert will feature a lineup of renowned artists, including KODA, Uncle Ato, Perez Musik, Alexandra, and Matthew Ansah, who will contribute to creating an unforgettable night of worship, prayer and power.

The night will also witness the release of new songs to add to the portfolio of impactful songs by the minstrel over the years.

At the media launch, Pastor Joe Beecham officially unveiled two mainstream activities he is championing with long-term benefits for humanity:

The Sound Mind Project: A Compassionate Mission for Mental Health

In an impactful effort to raise awareness for community service, Pastor Joe Beecham has been championing the Sound Mind Project since 2020; it is an initiative that addresses the critical issue of mental health.

The project involves personal ministration by Pastor Joe Beecham and his team to individuals in mental health institutions, offering spiritual guidance, solace, and tangible support. The project, fueled by the generosity of donors, aims to make a positive impact on those facing mental health challenges.

Pastor Joe Beecham stated, “The Sound Mind Project is a testament to the transformative power of compassion and faith. Together, we are fostering a world where every individual, irrespective of their mental health journey, feels seen, supported, and embraced. We have recorded several testimonies from our previous visits to the Ankaful psychiatric hospital”

Impartation Center: A Hub for Worship and Learning

Looking ahead beyond 2023, Pastor Joe Beecham envisions establishing an Impartation Center—a retreat centre equipped with facilities to facilitate spiritual growth and learning.

The centre will include a studio-equipped hall for music recording and musical worship services, classrooms for lessons, a music laboratory and library, as well as recreational facilities including a basketball court and swimming pool. After 25 years in ministry, Pastor Joe Beecham seeks to mentor a new crop of gospel musicians through this initiative.

As Pastor Joe Beecham continues to break new ground in ministry, these initiatives reflect his commitment to making a positive impact on individuals’ lives, both spiritually and practically.

He therefore welcomes partners on these initiatives.

For further information, please contact +233 24 217 4788 or +233 54 675 3736 or email teamjbministries@gmail.com

About Pastor Joe Beecham

Pastor Joe Beecham is a pastor, songwriter, and renowned gospel musician actively involved in preaching the gospel both on the pulpit and with gospel music for 25 years.

With six (6) music albums to his credit, Pastor Joe Beecham’s Music ministry over the years has seen tangible miracles, numerous testimonies, life-transforming experiences, a strong manifestation of the presence of the Holy Spirit and countless deliverances and prophecies.

His impact in the body of Christ is tremendous and must be trumpeted and solidified with impactful activities.

Over the years, Pastor Joe Beecham has ministered in thousands of churches, worship events, concerts, and crusades in Ghana and many parts of the world.

His unique music ministry is characterised by the mighty move of the Lord with many miracles, signs, wonders, and testimonies.

Some of the ministry projects are The Sound Mind Project (ministers to psychiatric patients), The Joseph Project (ministers to prisoners), The Daniel Project (ministers to students), and the Mephibosheth Project (ministers to orphans).

His Impartation conference and School of the Music Ministry for all stakeholders in the music ministry are a real blessing to many. Joe Beecham carries the message of hope and righteousness.