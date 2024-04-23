The family of the late gospel singer Kofi Owusu Dua-Anto fondly remembered as KODA, is respectfully asking for privacy as they grieve the loss of the beloved musician. KODA passed away following a brief illness on Sunday, April 21, 2024. In a statement, the family conveyed their profound sorrow and devastation, expressing gratitude for the overwhelming love and support received from colleagues, friends, fans, and loved ones.

The family also requested privacy, stating, “As we grapple with the shock and grief of this loss, we humbly request privacy during this profoundly challenging time to heal and mourn as a family.”

Below is the full statement.

The Dua-Anto Family, Ewurama Dua-Anto with the Osae and Dankwa Families, and ALL the Allied Families solemnly announce the sudden passing of their son, brother, nephew and Husband

Kofi Owusu Dua-Anto (KODA) [died] on Sunday, April 21, 2024, following a brief illness.

The sudden departure of KODA has left us sorrowful and devastated; and we deeply appreciate the outpouring of love and support from contemporaries, friends, fans, and loved ones.

As we grapple with the shock and grief of this loss, we humbly request privacy during this profoundly challenging time to heal and mourn as a family.

We kindly invite you to visit www.kodasmemorial.com which will be accessible shortly with information on his memorial and funeral arrangements.

KODA’s legacy will endure, resonating throughout eternity.

“Blessed are those who die in the LORD from henceforth: Yea, saith the SPIRIT, that they may rest from their Labours, and their Works do follow them.” (Revelation 14:13). AMEN