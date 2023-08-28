The Glorified concert, held on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at the Victory Bible Church Headquarters in Awoshie, Accra, was a huge success.

The concert which was organised by multiple-award-winning gospel musician Perez Music was attended by a large crowd of people, including celebrities such as Apostle Abraham Lamptey, Pastor Timothy Bentum and Giovani Caleb.

The concert kicked off with a performance by Pastor Joe Beechem, who sang a number of his popular songs. He was followed by Cindy Thompson, who also gave a great performance.

The main event of the night was the performance by Perez Musik.

He took the stage spiritedly and thrilled the audience with back-to-back performances of his hit songs, including “Blema Tesa” and “Hewale lala”.

The audience sang along and danced to the music, making the atmosphere electric. Perez Musik’s performance was truly a sight to behold, leaving the audience wanting more.

The Glorified concert was a huge success, and it was a night that everyone in attendance will never forget. It was a night of worship, praise, and celebration.

The concert also raised money for Perez Musik’s charity, which helps street children in Ghana. Perez Musik is a true inspiration, and he is using his music to make a difference not only in Ghana but the World

Watch the video below