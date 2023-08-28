The former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu, has confirmed the veracity of the contentious leaked tape which purportedly captured a plot to remove the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, from his position.

Bugri Naabu made the confirmation when he appeared before the Parliamentary Ad-Hoc Committee which was convened to delve into the alleged plot against the IGP on Monday, August 28, 2023.

In a candid admission, Bugri Naabu confirmed that the crucial conversation, which sparked controversy, indeed transpired between himself and three other high-ranking Police Officers.

He further identified the three police officers as Commander Asare, COP Mensah and Superintendent Gyebi.

Furthermore, Bugri Naabu revealed that the conversation took place within the confines of his office located in Osu, near the Osu Police Station.

According to his account, the two senior officers approached him with an agenda to advocate for the removal of the IGP. The reason behind this request, as conveyed by the officers, was that Dr. Akuffo Damapre’s actions were perceived to align more closely with the interests of the opposition NDC, thereby potentially undermining the ruling party’s chances in the upcoming 2024 elections.

According to him, the request by the top officers scared him, hence his decision to record them to make it difficult for any denial.

Chaired by the esteemed Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Akyea, the Ad-Hoc Committee’s composition includes a legal and human rights specialist, Dr. Isaac Lartey Annan.

This panel has the mandate to investigate both the authenticity of the leaked tape and the intricate allegations that have captured the nation’s attention.