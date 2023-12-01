Multiple award-winning Hiplife group Keche has promised to thrill patrons at this year’s “Citiuation All-White Outdoor Party with a world-class performance.

The ‘Citiuation All-White party is an end-of-year event hosted by Citi FM/Citi TV. This year’s event will be held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra on December 24.

Keche joins a lineup of star-studded performers, including Perez Musik, M.anifest, Akwaboah, and legendary rapper Okyeame Kwame for an evening of indelible music and jollification.

Keche, comprising Joshua Kojo Ampah and Andrew Kofi Cudjoe, currently holds one of the biggest hit songs for 2023 with their track ‘Party Of The Year”. They are also known for their hit songs ‘Aluguntugui’ and ‘Sokode’

Confirming their participation at this year’s event in an interview with Frema Adunyame on Citi TV’s BreakfastDaily, the multiple award-winning group promised to thrill patrons with a world-class performance on the night.

Watch the interview by clicking on the link below

https://fb.watch/oFlm_q7c_8/