The Management of Citi FM and Citi TV have presented a truckload of relief items to the Member of Parliament (MP) for Afram Plains South, Joseph Appiah Boateng, to support the victims of the recent Akosombo Dam spillage.

The items, which include food, clothes, and medicines, were presented to the MP at the premises of Citi FM on Friday.

Over 2,000 people in the Afram Plains area have been displaced by the Akosombo Dam spillage, which started on September 15, 2023. The spillage also destroyed homes, farms, and businesses.

The MP for Afram Plains South, Mr Appiah Boateng, speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Friday, noted that several communities have been destroyed by the spillage.

Citi FM and Citi TV launched an appeal to the public to donate relief items to the victims of the spillage. The appeal was met with a resounding response, with individuals and corporate organizations donating money, clothes, and various relief items.

Presenting the items, the Managing Director of Citi FM/Citi TV, Samuel Attah-Mensah, said the station was committed to helping those in need and would ensure that all affected communities receive help.

Receiving the items, the MP for Afram Plains South, Mr Appiah Boateng, thanked Citi FM and Citi TV for their generosity.

He added that the relief items will make a big difference to the lives of the victims of the spillage.

Mr. Appiah Boateng promised to distribute the items to the affected communities as soon as possible.