Lebanese state media report that a woman was killed by Israeli strikes in a south Lebanon village early this morning, with fighter jets hitting targets some 20 kilometres from the border. The IDF said it was attacking Hezbollah infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Israel said Hezbollah fired rockets overnight into the Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona.

Tensions along the Lebanese border with Israel have increased since the 7 October Hamas attacks.

Iran-backed Hezbollah has a vast arsenal of weapons capable of striking deep into Israeli territory, though up until now their actions have been limited to cross-border strikes.