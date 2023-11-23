Former Communications Director for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa, has defended Alan Kyerematen’s decision to leave the NPP, citing concerns about potential political irrelevance if he stayed with the party.

In an interview with Umaru Sanda on Citi TV’s Face to Face on Tuesday, Buaben Asamoa accused the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, of deliberately engineering the downfall of Alan during the NPP flagbearer elections.

Mr. Buaben explained that Alan would have become politically irrelevant if he had stayed in the NPP.

“If Alan stayed in the party, the plan was that he would be destroyed as a politically irrelevant person in the final elections. We knew about it and had all the intelligence; we took the best decision,” he said.

According to him, the electioneering processes were “skewed, unfair, and never going to allow Alan Kyerematen to compete properly in the elections.”

“In seeking to make a legacy during his term, the President has overreached. He’s gone too far because there was a definite process to make sure his choice was installed, and that goes against the NPP’s constitution. Anytime we have these presidential trials, people come in and try to help. But when it’s so blatant and so direct that this is the only expected outcome, either you are in or out, then we have what is happening,” he stated.

Asamoa’s remarks stem from his recent decision, along with three other prominent NPP members, Hopeson Adorye, Nana Ohene Ntow, and Boniface Abubakar Saddique, to endorse and campaign for independent presidential candidate Alan Kyerematen. Due to their actions, the NPP has formally expelled them from the party, citing their flagrant violation of the party’s Constitution.