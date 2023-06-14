The Editor-in-chief of the Daily Searchlight newspaper, Kenneth Kwabena Agyei Kuranchie, has justified his suit against former President John Dramani Mahama, saying that he is not qualified to contest in the 2024 polls.

Speaking in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Tuesday, he said the former president was a ward of Parliament and needed its approval before he could contest.

“I am seeking about eight declarations, some of which are picked out of Article 68. Based on Article 68 (2) our former president becomes a ward of Parliament and needs to go to Parliament to seek its approval,” he stated.

Mr Kuranchie said he wanted the Supreme Court to agree that the presidential term was four years and that once a president was out of office, he was still an employee of the state.

“I am asking the Supreme Court to agree with me that the real presidential term is four years and not eight years as a lot of people believe. The Supreme Court of Ghana should agree with me that if you become a President of Ghana you do take a salary and that he continues to be in the employment of the state,” he stated.

Mr Kuranchie described the former president’s re-election bid as “disparity,” meaning that “he has been president before, he is gone out of office and believes that he is deserving of a certain term.”

The suit

Amongst the reliefs, Mr Kuranchie is seeking a declaration that upon true and proper interpretation of Article 66 (1) of the 1992 Constitution, clearly stipulates the number of years of a presidential term to be four years.

He is also seeking a declaration that on a true and proper interpretation of Article 66 (1) and (2) of the 1992 Constitution, a person seeking a second presidential term must be a sitting president.

A declaration that on a true and proper interpretation of Article 62 of the 1992 Constitution, a former President of Ghana is not qualified to seek election as President of Ghana.

Joined to the suit are former President John Agyekum Kufuor and the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.

Mr Kuranchie wants the court to order the Speaker of Parliament to invoke and operationalise Article 68 (2) of the 1992 Constitution.

He also wants the court to prevent Mr Manama from pursuing his presidential ambition.

He further prays the court to direct Mr Mahama to fully disclose to Parliament the term of his engagement as a flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).