The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has filed a suit against Captain Smart, host and presenter of “Maakye with Captain Smart” on Onua TV and Onua FM for allegedly defaming him.

Captain Smart during one of his shows alleged that Mr. Ofori-Atta has taken a 10% share out of the International Money Fund’s $3 billion bailout for Ghana.

Blessed Godsbrain Smart popularly known as ‘Captain Smart’ is purported to have asked “Are you aware that Ken Ofori-Atta has taken his 10% of the IMF money? [For] Every loan we take he takes 10%”.

The Finance Minister in a writ amongst other reliefs is demanding “recovery of the sum of Ten Million Ghana Cedis (GH¢10,000,000.00) as general damages including aggravated and/or exemplary damages for defamation for the libel uttered by Defendant. An apology for and retraction of the words complained of and particularized supra”.

