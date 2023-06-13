The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has deferred the date for restricting tricycle riders from operating within the central business district (CBD) from June 15, 2023, to a later date that has not yet been announced.

The KMA served notice that it would restrict tricycle riders from operating within the CBD to help control congestion in the central business district.

In an interview with Citi News, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of KMA, Henrietta Afia Konadu Aboagye, said the deferment was necessary due to the ongoing sensitization activities about the directive.

“The directive is not a ban, but a restriction on their movement in the CBD. So we met with their executives on May 9 to let them know that the move was to reduce congestion in the CBD. They asked for some time to speak with their members.”

“We realized that the education took a bit longer, so the directive, which was scheduled to take effect on the 15th, cannot take effect. We are still in the process of sensitization,” she said.

Meanwhile, the KMA PRO said that the assembly’s transport department and the MTTD would enforce the directive by being present at various checkpoints.

“The recalcitrant ones who will force their way into the CBD will have their vehicles impounded and taken to the Central Police Station or the assembly’s towing site, where they will be fined,” she added.