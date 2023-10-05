The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has expressed its resolve to strictly enforce the directive of restricting tricycles from operating within the Central Business District (CBD) of Kumasi.

The Assembly has imposed a GH¢300 fine on tricycle operators who ply their trade in the restricted areas, and it says that it has observed a high level of compliance.

Speaking to Citi News, the public relations officer of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Henrietta Afia Konadu Aboagye, said that the assembly is intensifying efforts to ensure that all persons who flout the regulations are sanctioned accordingly.

She added, however, that the assembly has commissioned an exercise to conduct a thorough review of the exercise to ensure the general effectiveness of reorganizing transport in the metropolis.