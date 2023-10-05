The Eastern Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) has pledged to support all smallholder farmers and farmer associations in the region to get their farm produce and processed food items certified by regulatory bodies.

This will help improve the country’s export agenda and further improve the livelihood of all farmers.

The coordinating council remains committed to helping these farmers add value to their farm produce and unlock the potential of the Ghanaian commodity on the international market.

In an interview with Citi News on the sidelines of the third edition of the Eastern Commodity Satellite Fair, organized by the RCC in partnership with all 33 District Agric offices in the region, the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, said that the council will improve the country’s exports by showcasing to the public assorted items of well-branded and packaged agro-based and agro-processed products developed in the region.

On her part, the Eastern Regional Director of Agriculture, Hajia Habiba Yussif, expressed worry about the current 30% post-harvest losses. She said that the directorate will focus on post-harvest management going forward.

Responding to some concerns raised by exhibitors and farmers with regard to the poor state of roads linking their farmlands to market centers, Hajia Yussif called on policymakers to fix them to improve food security.