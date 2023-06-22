Fire officers are investigating two separate domestic fire incidents which occurred on Tuesday, June 20 in the Ashanti Region.

The first incident at Atonsu Bukro gutted some rooms and destroyed properties in the building.

The second incident happened at Tafo-Pankrono and swept through some rooms in a five-bedroom apartment and displaced occupants of the house.

The Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, D.O 3 Peter Addai told Citi News the fire crew was briefly delayed by some angry members of the public from doing its work.

“We also dispatched the Mampongteng Fire Station and when they got there, the fire was well alive and the rooms had been burnt and when they got there, members of the public tried preventing them from getting access to the fire scene because they were saying that they had delayed so the members of the crew spoke to them and the assemblyman also intervened and also called for police assistance and so we finally got access to extinguish the fire.”

“The fire also affected a five-bedroom apartment and there were no casualties. We have been able to identify the origin of the fire and investigations are still underway to establish the cause of the fire,” D.O 3 Peter Addai added.