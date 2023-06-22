Members of the Pensioner Bondholders Forum will today resume picketing at the Finance Ministry following the government’s failure to pay four outstanding principals and coupons.

The group, earlier this month, agreed on a two-week moratorium for the Ministry of Finance to settle debts owed them.

The group however indicates that its members are yet to receive any payment.

The group had also announced its intention to petition the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice over the government’s handling of their demands.