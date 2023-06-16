The government, through the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, will kick-start the nationwide disbursement of cash grant under the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) on Monday, June 19.

The grant has been increased by 100 per cent in view of the worsening global socio-economic crisis, a press release signed by the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, has said.

It explained, “Given the one hundred percent (100%) increase in the bimonthly cash grant, one eligible member household will now receive GHC128 instead of GHC 64.00

“Two eligible member households will now receive GHS 152 instead of CHC 76.00 Then three eligible member households will now receive GHC176.00 instead of GHC 88.00

A household with four and more eligible members will now receive GHC212:00 instead of GHC106.00”

This is under the 83 and 84 editions under the social protection programme that provides bi-monthly cash grants to the poorest households in Ghana.

The programme aims to reduce poverty by smoothening consumption and promoting the human capital development of beneficiary households.

The release signed by Hajia Lariba Zuweira Abudu, the Minister, said the socio-economic shock of the global economic crisis was worsening the lives and livelihoods of the poor and vulnerable.

“As a responsible government, we are taking the necessary steps to resolve the current challenges and as well reduce the effects of the shocks on the poor and vulnerable,” the release said.

“As a result, I am happy to announce that Government has increased the cash grants to beneficiary households of the LEAP Programme by 100 per cent. This is an indication of the Government’s responsiveness to the needs of poor and vulnerable population in the country.”

The government, the release said, had, consequently, released GH₵109,031,160.00 for the payment of the cash grant to about 350,000 households for the 83 and 84 cycles.

“In effect, these households make up over 1.5 million individuals who are benefiting from the LEAP Programme,” the statement said.

The amount paid to a household is determined by the number of eligible persons in a household.

The category of persons who determine the eligibility of a household are orphans and vulnerable children (OVC); elderly (65 years+) without support; persons with severe disabilities who cannot work; and extremely poor pregnant women and mothers with infants under one year.

The Ministry urged the stakeholders in the LEAP payment chain – the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development in all the Metropolitan; Municipal and District Assemblies; the LEAP Community Focal Persons; the Payment Service Provider (the Ghana Inter-bank Payment and Settlement Systems); and the Participating Financial Institutions – to ensure that the payment was successful.

It expressed appreciation to the LEAP Programme – The World Bank, UNICEF, and World Food Programme for their support.