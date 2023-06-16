The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has held a religious induction ceremony for Air Vice Marshal Frederick Asare Kwasi Bekoe, the new Chief of Air Staff, at the Garrison Methodist-Presbyterian Church, Burma Camp, Accra.

This follows his appointment as the Chief of the Air Staff of the Ghana Air Force by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on January 26, 2023.

“Air Vice Marshal Bekoe takes great pride in taking care of his Airmen, he is thus a leader whom others look up to,” he added.

The CDS implored members of the Force to give their new Chief of Air Staff the expected support.

Air Vice Marshal Bekoe said his vision was to, together with his members, build a resilient and thriving Air Force to safeguard the peace and security of Ghana and the Subregion.

He stressed his commitment to building the capacities of his men and women, as well as facilitating the effective retooling of the Force to enhance their operations.

He commended all former Chiefs of the Air Staff, saying, he would be building on the solid foundation they laid.

Air Vice Marshal Bekoe urged the Government to keep retooling the Force to enhance its operations and support its sister forces.

The event was graced by dignitaries, including Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, officials from the Presidency, and traditional and religious leaders.

Prior to his appointment, Air Vice Marshal Frederick Asare Kwasi Bekoe was the Air Officer of Special Duties at the Jubilee House and was responsible to the Chief of Staff at the Presidency on all matters relating to the Presidential aircraft.

Before then, he was the Base Commander of Air Force Base, Accra, from January 2016 to January 2019

Air Vice Marshal Bekoe was born on Sunday, May 28, 1967, at Akim Oda in the Eastern Region of Ghana but hailed from Tutu-Akwapim.

He had his basic education at Hecta International School at Akim Oda and later proceeded to St. John’s Grammar Secondary School, Accra. In 1985 he obtained the West Africa Examination Council Certificate (0 Level) and continued to Accra Academy where he obtained GCE Advanced Level Certificate (A Level) in 1987.

Air Vice Marshal Bekoe has served the Ghana Air Force in various capacities, giving him a sound knowledge of Air Force matters both at the Staff and Operational levels.

He is married to Mrs Rosette Okyere Bekoe, and they are blessed with two daughters Frederica and Flora aged 25 and 22, respectively.