The Light Our Streets Tonight (LOST) Movement, a social change movement, is calling on the government to urgently repair faulty streetlights where necessary and install some where they are unavailable across the country.

Convenor of the movement, Linda Amoni, said in an interview with Citi News in Accra on Tuesday that the call was made because streetlights are critical in enhancing security in the country.

She underscored that the country had over the years faced a disturbing rate of no street lights in most communities, and that where they were, they were either not working or under-maintained. She added that “Although Ghanaians pay a fee for streetlights, most highways and neighbourhoods have malfunctioning streetlights.”

Ms. Amoni said the situation was also fueling social vices and putting both lives and property at an extremely high risk.

Ms. Amoni said that was why the LOST (Light Our Streets Tonight) campaign had been initiated by the social movement to help raise awareness of the need for these lights to be provided where they were not available and maintained where faulty.

“This campaign is expected to get the government and other relevant stakeholders to ameliorate the situation as soon as possible before more lives are lost on our streets. The campaign will use Facebook to push the agenda. Infographics, videos, and pictures showing the severity of this situation will be deployed on the platform to amplify the need for the problem to be addressed,” she added.

However, Ms. Amoni said that ensuring that this was done required everyone to work together to make the campaign successful and get all duty bearers or persons responsible for the streetlights to do their part.

The Convener of the LOST Movement therefore urged all Ghanaians to join the campaign to ensure that what was deserved of Ghanaians was done for them, not only to safeguard their lives but also to improve their living standards.