The Deputy National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande, has taken a dig at the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for making prejudicial comments on the legal case involving the re-elected Member of Parliament for Assin North.

The President during the campaign of the New Patriotic Party (NDC) in Assin North, admonished the constituents not to vote for Mr. Quayson who is likely to be a jailbird.

Reacting to this in an interview with Citi News, the Deputy National Organizer of NDC said the President’s comment has the tendency to compromise the court case.

“What is more worrying is the statement by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on this particular election. For me, it’s quite unfortunate, and preposterous for a sitting President, who is the head of the executive arm of government to come so low to the extent that he politicises the matter before the court on a political platform. He made prejudicial compromising comments in a case that is in court, knowing very well he has overwhelming power as executive President of this country”.

“For me, that is how low President Akufo-Addo has degenerated our democracy. And that is a major concern for the NDC. We have a President who takes delight in trying to compromise the already suspected independence of the judiciary with the executive”.

Mustapha praised the constituents for ignoring the President’s comments and voting for Quayson.

“The constituents have given the President the shock of his life. Ghanaians believe that the President has been doing everything possible to compromise the judiciary. And he has vindicated Ghanaians. We in the NDC are worried. Assin North has rejected political persecution and injustice,” he stated.

Mr. Quayson polled 17,245 votes representing 57.56%, while Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) received 12,630 votes, representing 42.15% after the by-election on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

The Liberal Party of Ghana’s (LPG) candidate, Sefenu Bernice Enyonam, garnered a paltry 87 votes, representing 0.29%.