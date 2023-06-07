The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has suspended the Ayawaso-West-Wuogon Constituency Chairman, Mr. Bismark Aborbi-Ayitey, for misconduct.

Mr. Aborbi-Ayitey has been suspended from the party for a period of six months. The decision was made by the Greater Accra NDC, citing a violation of Article 48(8) and 49(c) of the Party’s Constitution as amended at the 9th Congress.

According to the Greater Regional Secretary of the NDC, Theophilus Tetteh Chaie, Mr. Aborbi-Ayitey’s suspension was a result of his engagement with the media on internal party matters.

This action is considered a breach of party protocols. As per the party’s disciplinary procedures outlined in article 48(1), Mr. Aborbi-Ayitey has been referred to the Regional Disciplinary Committee for further investigation.

The suspension implies that Mr. Aborbi-Ayitey will be barred from participating in party activities and holding any official position within the NDC for the duration of the six-month period.