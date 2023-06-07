Ghanaian singer, Ras General Stano, has recently released a captivating new track titled “Which Kin Ting Be Dis,” which serves as a poignant social commentary on the evolving state of society.

The artist himself penned the song, while production credits go to Wise Peters Braide, also known as Holy Prince.

“Which Kin Ting Be Dis” is an afrobeat masterpiece that delves into the pressing issues that hinder societal progress.

Ras General Stano drew inspiration from observing the prevalent surrender to mediocrity and ignorance among Africans, along with the detrimental effects of religious fanaticism.

He expressed, “In my conversations with friends and family, I noticed that many would resign to hopelessness by uttering the phrase ‘It’s Well,’ which signifies acceptance of poverty and unfavourable circumstances.”

“This song aims to shake the very core of your being, challenging you to awaken to the reality of relinquishing your power to change your situation with a simple phrase like ‘It Is Well.’ Hence, the thought-provoking question, ‘Which Kin Ting Be Dis?'” Ras General Stano explained passionately.

Within the song, Ras General highlights the prevailing reluctance to challenge injustice and fight for rights, as individuals simply succumb to the notion of “It’s Well.” He also touches on the deception and manipulation perpetrated by numerous pastors who have misled and harmed many individuals due to the public’s unwavering belief in them.

“It’s disheartening to witness the Western world tirelessly striving for progress in all aspects, while the most thriving business in Africa is the church,” he further emphasized, reflecting on his experiences living abroad.

ABOUT RAS GENERAL STANO:

In real life, Ras General Stano was born Stanley Onyebuchi Onwu. His entry into the music industry followed an unsuccessful attempt to join the army in Nigeria.

Recognizing the power of music as a catalyst for social change, which he initially sought to achieve through a military career, he formed the first family reggae band in Africa, similar to the renowned Morgan Heritage band, alongside his siblings in 1985.

Under Leader Records in Nigeria, the Rasta Officers Band released “Rasta Officers Take Over” in 1991. Ras General Stano later relocated to Ghana and joined forces with Original Ras Korby to establish the militant reggae group, Nazirite Vow.

The group collaborated on the album “Free” under the German-based label Kelele Records. This Texas-based artist, who is also a writer, poet, and actor, has shared the stage with esteemed reggae icons such as Buju Banton, the late Culture, Don Carlos, Mutabaruka, and Yasus Afari. He continues to produce music under his independent labels, People’s Army Production and People’s Army432.

Stream the song blow