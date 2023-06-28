The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) says the Assin North by-election is a wake-up call which requires the party to evaluate its approach and make rational retrospective assessments.

The NPP’s candidate Charles Opoku received 12,630 votes, representing 42.15%, while the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) candidate, James Gyakye Quayson polled 17,245 votes representing 57.56%, after the by-election on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

The Liberal Party of Ghana’s (LPG) candidate, Sefenu Bernice Enyonam, garnered a paltry 87 votes, representing 0.29%.

The NPP in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Justin Koduah Frimpong, urged the party supporters to submit their comments and recommendations to the national secretariat for consideration and possible implementation.

“The Party views the outcome of the by-election as a wake-up call, prompting us to evaluate our approach, make rational retrospective assessments, and conduct a thorough analysis.”

“We urge our dedicated party supporters to submit their comments and recommendations to the national secretariat of the party for consideration and possible implementation”.

The NPP further congratulated the NDC and its parliamentary candidate for winning the by-election.

“The Party extends its warmest congratulations to the National Democratic Congress and the Member of Parliament-elect for the Assin North Constituency on their electoral victory,” the NPP said in its statement.

The party further said though it had envisaged to reclaim the seat, it accepts the decision of the people of Assin North.

“While we had diligently worked towards reclaiming the Assin North Parliament, seat, we respect the decision and judgment of the people of the Assin North constituency,” the NPP emphasized in its statement.

Read below the full statement by the NPP