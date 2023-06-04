The National Democratic Congress Parliamentary candidate-elect in the Hohoe constituency, Worlanyo Tsekpo has promised to reclaim the Parliamentary seat it lost in the 2020 elections.

Speaking at the 44th-anniversary celebrations of the June 4th uprising in Hohoe, Mr Tsekpo stated that, the anger of the people of the Hohoe constituency is high and that would spur the people to change its representative in the 2024 elections.

“The uprising happened because of lies and today it is worse than before, the uprising happened because of corruption, today people are praised and honoured for being corrupt in our beloved country.

“We are ready to deliver the Hohoe seat back to the NDC. We are ready to make John Mahama, the next president of Ghana

Speaking at the same event, Volta Regional NDC Chairman, Mawutor Agbavitor pledged that the NDC will deliver over 1 million votes for the presidential elections in 2024 and win all 18 parliamentary seats in the region.

He said the NDC in the Volta Regional is determined to correct its mistakes going into the 2024 elections.

Speaking at the same event, former president John Dramani Mahama cautioned the NDC not to repeat the mismanagement and corrupt practices being experienced under the Nana Addo leadership when the party wins the 2024 elections.

The former president Mahama added that the commemoration of the June 4th uprising is to guard the survival of democracy and reflect on the current happenings in the country.

According to him, the country under the NPP is failing which is negatively affecting the ordinary Ghanaian, and called for a United front going into the 2024 elections.