Euromoney Awards, one of the most coveted global awards in the banking and financial sector, has adjudged Access Bank Ghana Plc as the ‘Best Bank’ in Ghana for the first time.

The prestigious award was announced at the 2023 Euromoney Banking Awards for Excellence in Northumberland Avenue, London.

The ‘Best Bank’ award is conferred on firms that have proven to be leading providers of exceptional banking services and have also shown outstanding contribution to the banking sector.

In acknowledging Access Bank’s distinct performance in 2023, in a statement issued by Euromoney Award, the citation noted that “Despite the challenging financial environment in Ghana in the awards period, a steady flow of capital markets transactions got done. You were one of the few Banks that returned to profitability in the first quarter of 2023,” the statement noted”.

Speaking on the award, Managing Director of Access Bank Ghana, Olumide Olatunji said, “The award affirms the Bank’s commitment to the needs of customers and the excellent service delivery it offers, evident in the bespoke banking products, accelerating access to finance, supporting women and women led initiatives, partnerships for the growth of SMEs education, and the Bank’s commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility, targeted at grassroots sports and a commitment to government’s greening Ghana agenda. Our services continue to meet the varying needs of customers and it is heartwarming to know these have been noticed globally and duly celebrated through this prestigious award”.

He commended the Board for their sterling leadership, Management and Staff for their dedication to duty, and customers for the confidence and trust they have in the bank to continuously serve them. “For you, we will keep doing more”, Olumide assured.

Euromoney is a widely respected global financial media conglomerate that covers global banking, macroeconomics, and capital markets, including debt and equity. It also runs several independent industry surveys that have become the benchmarks for excellence in various categories of banking and finance. Published every February, Euromoney’s Global Private Banking Survey provides a qualitative peer review of the best services in private banking, by region and by areas of service.

Access Bank remains committed to ensuring data security for customers. The bank presently operates through more than 700 branches and service outlets in 18 countries, including the UAE, UK, and France, and three representative offices in China, India, and Lebanon.