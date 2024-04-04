Access Bank has partnered indigenous Shoe Manufacturer, Horseman Shoes, to empower over 500 shoemakers in the country.

A statement issued by the bank said that the empowerment of the artisans would be done through financial and non-financial aid, including workshops, SME engagement sessions, access to finance, and other tailored-made initiatives.

The partnership seeks to provide training and resources to empower local shoe artisans, particularly in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, to enable them to improve their skills and compete globally.

The collaboration would also address issues like empowering the shoemaking industry, fostering employment opportunities, and building capacity in their trade, while supporting the aspirations of children through the distribution of free shoes via its “The Sandal More for a Better Tomorrow” initiative.

“At Access Bank, we are firm believers in the power of collaboration to effect positive change in our communities. The Sandal More for a Better Tomorrow initiative epitomizes our dedication to sustainability and community upliftment.

“By expanding this initiative, we aim to address crucial issues such as empowering the shoemaking industry, fostering employment opportunities for artisans, and turning waste into wealth—all while supporting the aspirations of every child.”

“This partnership not only underscores our commitment to the local shoemaking sector but also solidifies our position as the preferred financial partner for our stakeholders”, says Kafui Bimpe, Head of Business Banking at Access Bank.

The bank further stated that the initiative would promote responsible consumption and production through recycling, to reduce environmental pollution and “unlock economic prospects” within beneficiary communities in line with the sustainable Development Goal (SDG)12.

“Promoting responsible consumption and production is paramount for building a sustainable future. Through this collaboration, Access Bank reaffirms its commitment to eco-friendly materials and sustainable practices, minimizing our environmental impact and nurturing a greener future for generations to come”, he added.

The bank pledged to support quality and inclusive education by continuing the provision of sandals to underprivileged children across Ghana in line with the SDG 4.

It extended its gratitude to Horseman Shoes for partnering it to promote sustainable development.