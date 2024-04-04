Former Manager in charge of Commercial Operations at the Ghana National Gas Company, Dr. Riverson Oppong has assumed the role of Chief Executive of the Association of Oil Marketing Companies (AOMCs) and LPG Marketing Companies,

He succeeds Kweku Agyeman-Duah who held the position for over eight years and retired on March 31, 2024.

Dr. Oppong brings a wealth of experience in the oil and gas industry, with a notable tenure at the Ghana National Gas Company where he oversaw Economic Modeling, Risk Modeling, and Planning.

Prior to his role at Ghana National Gas Company, Dr. Oppong worked on various oil and gas projects globally, including in Kazakhstan, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, and Iraq, amassing 15 years of experience in the field.

His academic background is impressive, holding a Ph.D. and Post Doctorate Degree in International Oil and Gas Management – Finance and Economics from Gubkin University of Oil and Gas.

Additionally, he has diplomas and degrees from prestigious institutions such as Stanford University, Norwegian University of Nordland, and K.N.U.S.T., Ghana.

Apart from his professional roles, Dr. Oppong is also involved in academia, serving as an Adjunct Lecturer at the Ghana Technology University College, University of Cape Coast (UCC), and Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

He is an active member of industry organizations such as the International Gas Union (IGU) and the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), where he holds significant positions.

The Association of Oil Marketing Companies (AOMCs) is an industry association representing the collective interests of oil marketing and petroleum product companies in Ghana.

It plays a crucial role in advocating for downstream policy, legislation, and regulation while facilitating research for sector development.

Dr. Oppong’s leadership is expected to further strengthen the association’s role in coordinating with major stakeholders in the industry and driving its objectives forward.

In addition to his extensive industry experience, Dr. Oppong has also contributed his expertise to governmental projects, such as consulting for the Croatian Government on the Croatian LNG Project as a Project Economist.

His multifaceted background positions him well to lead the AOMCs and LPGMCs into a new era of growth and development within Ghana’s oil and gas sector.