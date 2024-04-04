The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on the Electoral Commission (EC) to promptly convene an emergency Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting to address concerns regarding the purported scarcity of Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs) and the reported disappearance of one component of Biometric Verification registration kits.

“The NDC therefore wishes to request for an emergency IPAC meeting to enable all political parties to discuss these crucial issues and come to a consensus on how to promote free, fair and transparent elections,” the party said in a letter signed by its General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey.

The NDC said that was because its leadership, members, supporters and sympathisers were worried about the situation and believed that the incidents posed a serious threat to free, fair and transparent elections in the December polls.

“Additionally, per your calendar, you were supposed to call an IPAC meeting to enable all political parties to discuss these issues and come to a consensus on how to promote free, fair and transparent elections,” it added.

