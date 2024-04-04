John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, has announced plans to dissolve the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources due to its perceived ineffectiveness if he becomes president in 2025.

In addition, he has suggested consolidating several other underperforming ministries, including the Aviation and Railways Ministries, into the Transport Ministry.

During a Special Public Lecture at the Wisconsin International University College in Accra on Wednesday, Mr. Mahama emphasised the need for a comprehensive development strategy that diversifies focus within the sector.

“We will close down the Ministry of Sanitation, one, to reduce expenditure and two I don’t see any use. The country is dirtier than when there was no Ministry of Sanitation.

“Indeed, this country was cleaner when sanitation was under Local Government than as a standalone Ministry and we will close that Ministry and we will take the Sanitation schedule back to Local Government because we want to reduce government expenditure.”

“It is not only the Sanitation Ministry, in Transport, Aviation and Railways, we are going to close them down and send them back to the Trasport Ministry. We are going to combine Communications and Information again. So we want to reduce the number of ministries,” he stated.