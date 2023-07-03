The African Center for Energy Transformation (ACET) is advocating for business associations to be unified under one chamber to enable them serve as a formidable voice in proffering solutions to the country’s economic challenges.

ACET believes that due to the spring up of many business associations, it is high time, they were incorporated to influence economic growth policies.

Speaking after the conclusion of a roundtable meeting of private sector stakeholders held in Accra, Senior Fellow and Head of Research at ACET, Prof. John Asafu-Adjaye said the unification could be an avenue for government to rake in more taxes.

“First of all, it will help the government collect taxes, and secondly it will help associations to be able to influence economic policies”, he noted.

The Senior Fellow and Head of Research also added that the unification will also serve as an avenue for the private sector to exhibit the potential to support government initiatives.

For his part, the Greater Accra Regional Chairman for the Association of Ghana Industries, Tsonam Akpeloo also highlighted the significance of the unification and added that, it will strengthen small and medium enterprises(SMEs).

Mr. Akpeloo identified borrowing and excessive taxation at local businesses as some of the challenges facing the private sector and said that, the unification will give them the opportunity to be heard of their grievances.