The Assembly Member for Oseikrom Electoral Area in the Amansie Central District of the Ashanti Region, Stephen Sekyere, has appealed to the government to fix the deplorable roads and drainage systems in the district.

In an interview with the media, Mr. Sekyere lamented over the deplorable state of the road network in the entire district, which has made it difficult for vehicular movements and affected economic activities.

“We know the government has declared a year of roads, but I can say without mincing words that the Amansie Central District has not benefited. Are we not Ghanaians? What have we done to deserve this?” he asked.

He claimed that key roads in the district, including Tweapease-Mile 15-Atabrakoso, Mile 15-Krokor, and Fenanso Nkwanta-Numeroso, have been awarded to contractors, but the contractors have abandoned the sites due to non-payment of funds by the government.

The Oseikrom Assembly Member cited instances where people have lost their lives because they could not be transported to nearby health facilities due to the poor condition of the roads.

“We know that the government had to build roads in Kumawu and Assin North constituencies during the by-elections there. So, if the government can do that for them, why can’t it do the same for us in Jacobu?” he asked.

He called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to urgently come to their aid and fix the roads.

The road network in the Amansie Central District has come under public scrutiny in recent times due to its poor condition.

Residents have complained of being neglected by the government.

Some of them have threatened to stay away from the next general elections if their roads are not fixed.