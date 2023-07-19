A New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirant for the Ablekuma Central constituency, Jefferson Kwamina Sackey has disclosed that his transition from a journalist to a politician was inspired by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s unique style of politics and negotiating skills.

Taking a seat on the Point Blank segment on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Mr. Sackey said he was fascinated when he first came into contact with Akufo-Addo during his time as a Foreign Minister and believed in his resilience and knew he would become president.

“His style of politics was quite unique to me. The way he speaks and used to convince people as a Foreign Minister and his negotiating powers and skills motivated me and gave me some hope in politics that if you study hard and are diligent with your work like the way he does, there was a way that you will succeed, and so I wasn’t surprised he became president.”

“Akufo-Addo is my mentor, and he still is, obviously because of his resilience and everything that he does, he has been able to instill in us perseverance,” Mr. Sackey further hailed his mentor.

He said though he is not coming from a political family and was raised in a Christian home by a religious single mother at a point and read newspapers every morning, he was certain he will become a journalist, but he didn’t think he will become the politician he is today with the zeal to serve the people of Ablekuma Central.

Mr. Sackey is currently a presidential staffer and indicated he is contesting the seat to bring the needed development to the constituency where he had his formative years.