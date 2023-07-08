Ghanaian music sensation and songwriter Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr, popularly known as Akwaboah, is the guest judge for tonight’s episode of Voice Factory.

He will co-judge with two regular judges, music producer and entertainment pundit Fred Kyei Mensah, popularly known as Fredyma, and songstress Edinam Bright-Davis.

Akwaboah has many songs to his credit, including “Posti Me,” “Hold Me Down,” “Obiah,” “I Do Love You,” and “My Darling,” among others. He has also collaborated with many high-rated artists.

Last week, one of the contestants, Kleos, was evicted from the 5th edition of Citi TV/Citi FM’s music reality show, Voice Factory.

He was the first person to be eliminated from Voice Factory since the captivating show began four weeks ago.

Don’t forget to tune in to Citi TV for the live show at 6:30 p.m.

Voice Factory aims to transform the musical careers of 11 talented contestants who have been carefully selected from various parts of the country.

These contestants will showcase their vocal abilities and compete against each other for the ultimate prize of GH¢20,000 and the chance to become Ghana’s next music star.

Voice Factory is not just a singing competition; it’s a celebration of talent, passion, and the indomitable spirit of dreams. Get ready to be swept away by the enchanting melodies, breathtaking performances, and extraordinary journeys of these aspiring superstars.

Sponsors and supporters

The Voice Factory Season 5 is powered by Citi TV with support from 97.3 Citi FM and proudly sponsored by Ebony Condoms, Nalo Solutions, Eddys Pizza, McBerry Twist Cupcake and Koppan Hospitality.

It is also supported by LEENASH Beauty Parlour, Alisa Hotel and Makeup Ghana.