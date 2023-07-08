The Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Etse Kwami Dafeamekpor, has lambasted renowned private legal practitioner, Sam Okudzeto for condemning Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, following his comments on the Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson’s case.

Sam Okudzeto, in a media interview, took a swipe at Dormaahene over his request for the state to abandon its criminal case against Mr. Quayson.

Sam Okudzeto said that if he were a member of the Disciplinary Committee of the Judicial Council, the Dormaahene would have lost his job as a justice of the High Court.

Speaking on the Big Issue on Citi TV on Saturday, July 8, hosted by Selorm Adonoo, the MP took a dig at Sam Okudzeto for criticizing the Dormaahene.

“I have asked Sam Okudzeto to show me, since he raised the matter first, to show me the code Dormaahene breached. To the extent that, he even said Dormaahene should be dismissed by the Disciplinary Committee of the Judicial Council, and that somebody should petition the Judicial Council. He chickened out when he was asked to do the petition,” Dafeamekpor slammed.

Asked why Dormaahene didn’t make his plea in closed doors, he argued, “In law, we argue substance over form. This matter is being argued on form over substance. What exactly did Dormaahene say? He urged the Attorney-General to enter into a nolle prosequi in Gyakye’s matter. In respect of the other matter which a lot of people have confused with the trial ongoing, it’s in respect of the decision by the Supreme Court that took Quayson out of Parliament. And he said that if he were a part of the Supreme Court panel, he would have dissented. So that criticism is totally baseless, unfounded and unwarranted, people didn’t appreciate that perspective. All of us cannot be playing unidirectional”.

He highlighted several cases that the Attorney-General has entered into nolle prosequi, including those of galamsey queen Aisha Huang and NPP vigilante group Delta Force who stormed a circuit court in Kumasi years ago.

“Attorney-General has entered into nolle prosequi into several cases for Aisha Huang, accused men [Delta Force] who stormed a circuit court in Kumasi. If there’s a call on him to enter a nolle prosequi, it’s up to the Attorney-General to say I will accede or not. But don’t attack the bearer of the message, look into the content of the message. If you agree with it fine, but if you don’t fine, but these incessant attacks need to stop.”

“Senior Sam Okudzeto took the sitting High Court Judge to the cleaners for overturning a decision by the Disciplinary Committee of the General Council and restored the practitioner’s license of Francis Xavier-Sosu. He disagreed openly, and disparagingly made comments about the judge, nobody talked. The hypocrisy is too much, we should let Dormaahene be, other people have also made that call, so why this deliberate avalanche of insults directed at Dormaahene? This matter is a none issue, people should be tolerant of dissenting opinions on matters,” he said.