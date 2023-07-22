The Citizens Movement Against Corruption has described as alarming the amount of money allegedly stolen from the home of the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

Two house helps of the Minister are facing charges before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly stealing an amount of $1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghanaian cedis at her residence in Abelenkpe, Accra, in October 2022.

Other properties belonging to the Minister and her husband valued at several millions of Ghana Cedis were also stolen within the period.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, co-chair of the Citizens Movement Against Corruption, Edem Senanu said the huge sums of forex involved in the case are alarming and called for an independent probe considering she is a public officer whose monthly salary is known.

“When you have a public officer we know her salary, and we are suddenly talking about huge sums of money stolen from her home, then that should certainly raise red flags and this calls for an immediate investigation. You cannot cross borders without declaring huge sums of monies, and so we should find out how these huge amounts in Dollars and Euros entered the country.”

He further indicated that the Movement expects the president to ensure that an investigation is commissioned to ascertain the source of the funds.

“We are expecting that the president will bring a change and the speed and sensitivity must be on the rise and the president must give us or be telling us what he will be doing to find the truth in this matter and the minister must be asked to step down for investigations to happen.”