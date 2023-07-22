Former Kumasi Asante Coach, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, has made a triumphant return to the club after departing in July 2022.

The announcement of his comeback was made at the prestigious Manhyia Palace on Friday, July 21.

During his previous tenure, Dr. Ogum, led the club to their first Ghana Premier League title since the 2013/14 season.

With an impressive record of 67 points from 34 games, his coaching prowess guided the Porcupine Warriors to victory over Medeama for the league title.

Unfortunately, he left the role before he could lead the team in the 2022/2023 CAF Champions League.

During his time away from Kotoko, Dr. Ogum contributed to the Black Galaxies, serving as an Assistant Coach under Annor Walker and Mas Ud Didi Dramani.

The dissolution of Kotoko’s Board, led by Dr. Kwame Kyei, has created anticipation for a new direction under the guidance of the club’s life patron, Otumfuor Osei Tutu II.

With the return of Dr. Ogum, fans are excited and hopeful for a resurgence in the club’s fortunes.

As anticipation builds, stakeholders eagerly await the start of the 2023/2024 Ghana Premier League season under his leadership.

Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum’s return marks a new chapter in Kumasi Asante’s history, and supporters are eager to witness the team’s continued success under his guidance.