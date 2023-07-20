A flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, says all 10 individuals hoping to lead the party into the 2024 election should be subjected to a strict probe over their records.

Dr Apraku, who contested the party’s primaries in 2007, says the NPP as a political party should elect a candidate who has the track record to turn things around.

Speaking on Citi TV’s current affairs programme, The Point of View, on Wednesday, Dr Apraku said the NPP should select someone who possesses the magic wand.

“If you are a messiah, and you can’t heal your home, what kind of messiah are you? I think this is completely acceptable. This is politics. We are competing. Politics is a competition of ideas. Your ideas against my ideas, your vision against my vision. And in that interrogation, everything should be open. But when we are looking at our records, obviously, if you want to govern this country and you have been involved in anything that comes close to governing the country, we have the right to assess how well you have handled it,” he added.