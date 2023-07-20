A presidential aspirant of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku says he is the right person needed to rebuild Ghana.

Dr. Apraku acknowledged the economic troubles the country is experiencing and argued he has the expertise and skills needed to take the country back to its glory days.

Speaking on The Point of View on Citi TV, the former Minister for Trade and Industry in the John Agyekum Kufuor government said he has a sense of responsibility to set in as president at these trying times to revamp the country’s economy.

“I have been blessed, and I feel a sense of responsibility and the strongest belief to serve and build this nation. I have been placed in a position where I believe I have had the opportunity to see countries go through difficult times and I have a background in finance and economics and know how to turn things around.”

“I have had practical experience in working with economies that were practically destroyed such as in the case of Croatia after they separated from Yugoslavia and the United Nations needed people to go there and rebuild the country after it was devastated by the war, and I was one of the people that were selected. They needed economists to begin a new plan and I went and I made my contributions and that country is a strong economy today. The same thing happened in South Africa after it gained independence, and it needed people to build it, I was once again called, and I went there, and we strengthened the economy.”

Dr. Apraku and some 9 other aspirants have been cleared for the NPP’s flagbearer contest.