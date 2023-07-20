Member of the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has disagreed with former Tamale Central MP, Inusah Fuseini, on the Promotion of Proper Sexual Human Rights and Ghanaian Family Values bill, also known as the anti-LGBTQ bill.

Dafeamekpor argued that the bill will help to protect the Ghanaian social fabric and cultural values.

He said that the bill is needed because the current law is limited in dealing with LGBTQ activities.

The former Tamale Central lawmaker on Face to Face on Citi TV on Tuesday, July 18 said the bill will introduce more problems when passed into law.

But in response, the South Dayi legislator on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, said it is very tragic to think the bill is only seeking to police activities in the bedrooms of Ghanaians.

He said the vibrancy and dedication put up by LGBTQ defenders is too apparent to be ignored.

“It is a very tragic view to take on this matter because he [Inusah Fuseini] demonstrated a certain limited understanding of what is happening with this LGBTQ matter, and it is not correct to limit the discussion of LGBTQ activities to bedrooms and in-camera dealings because it has gone far beyond that. This cannot be limited to that when a group of LGBTQ practitioners is sponsoring huge billboards to be raised in this country.”

“When they decide to introduce literature to our children who are below age 10 to be indoctrinated into LGBTQ activities, it is no longer a bedroom activity. When persons of the same sex decided to publicly marry, it is no longer a bedroom activity. We seek to protect the pollution of our social fabric and cultural values.”

“The law is limited in scope and that is why the police have complained that prosecution of persons caught engaged in the act is difficult because the scope of the current law is limited.”