The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale North constituency and ranking member of the Lands and Forestry Committee of Parliament, Alhassan Suhuyini says he is baffled by the inconsistent responses from the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources following claims that government engages the services of a known land guard to protect and reclaim its lands.

Speaking in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Mr. Suhuyini said “Every time information comes from the Ministry, it leaves one with many more questions than answers.”

He said that the responses of the Ministry conflict with the initial disclosure of its Chief Director, Professor Patrick Agbesinyale.

Mr. Suhuyini further intimated that the Ministry is also employing the silent tool and leaving its Chief Director to respond to all questions arising from the disclosure in what seems as though to insinuate, “You brought it out so deal with it yourself.”

“I wonder why this matter is left for only the Chief Director because the impression around the Ministry is that he went and disclosed it, so he should deal with it.”

Prof. Agbesinyale had allegedly told the Lands and Forestry Committee of Parliament that even the police and military engaged a land guard in reclaiming and protecting government lands at a fee in breach of the Vigilantism and Related Offences Act.

But appearing before the Public Account Committee (PAC) on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, Prof. Patrick Agbesinyale refuted the claims and said he takes exception to the allegations attributed to him.

He said the claims are erroneous and do not represent his statements to the Lands and Forestry Committee.

“I think land guard unfortunately is a terminology that all of us don’t want to be associated with, at least we know what land guards are. They are illegal entities that operate and engage in all forms of criminal activities, I can’t imagine saying government uses land guards,” he explained.