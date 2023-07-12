The Vetting Committee for the New Patriotic Party’s Presidential Primary has cleared all the 10 aspirants seeking to lead the party into the 2024 polls.

The aspirants are:

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen

Mr. Kwadwo Poku

Mahamudu Bawumia

Boakye Kyerematen Agyarko

Kwabena Agyei Agyapong

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku

Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie

Joe Ghartey

Francis Addai-Nimoh

This was announced in a statement signed by Justin Kodua Frimpong, General Secretary of the NPP.

Mr. Kodua in the statement said the Vetting Committee submitted its report to the National Council of the NPP on Monday, July 10, 2023, pursuant to Article 10(3) of the New Patriotic Party’s Constitution.

He said the National Council of the Party is scheduled to deliberate on the Vetting Committee’s recommendations on July 20, 2023.

Super delegates conference

The New Patriotic Party will later this year convene a special delegates conference to select five candidates to contest the November 4, 2023, presidential primary.

Per the rules of the game, if more than five aspirants qualify to contest, the party will convene a special electoral college of 900 delegates to select five candidates for the final round.

So far, all 10 aspirants have been cleared for the contest.