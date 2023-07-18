A clash between alleged land guards and wood sellers at Akwatialine, within the Asokore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti region, has resulted in injuries of two individuals.

In recent months, the authorities of the Asokore Mampong Municipality have emphasized the necessity of relocating the hundreds of wood sellers from Akwatialine to facilitate the redevelopment of the area.

Back in April 2023, some woodworkers sustained injuries during a confrontation with security operatives when they refused to vacate the area where they work.

Kennedy Kankam, the Asokore Mampong Municipal Chief Executive, previously stated in an interview with Citi News that the woodworkers would be permitted to operate in the newly constructed stores upon completion.

While some woodworkers continue to resist the relocation for the redevelopment plans, and the matter is currently in court, construction activities for the redevelopment project have already commenced.

On Tuesday, as the contractors were extending construction works to their area, some woodworkers allegedly clashed with the land guards who were purportedly contracted by the Asokore Mampong Municipal Assembly. This clash resulted in injuries to the individuals involved.

Mathew Amissah, the presiding member of the Asokore Mampong Municipal Assembly, said efforts will be made to address the ongoing conflict between the wood sellers and the authorities involved.