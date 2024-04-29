Frederick Opare-Ansah, the campaign manager for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has expressed full confidence in the Vice President’s readiness to engage in a debate with former President John Dramani Mahama at any given opportunity.

During an interview on Eyewitness News with Umaru Sanda Amadu, the former Suhum MP delved into the government’s accomplishments, acknowledging the prevailing global economic hurdles. Nevertheless, he firmly stated that Ghana has proactively tackled these challenges.

Opare-Ansah added that despite the adversities faced, the current administration has outperformed its predecessor in terms of achievements.

“Our government records speak for itself. Everybody knows the challenges that the global economic phase has faced and Ghana is not an Island. Dr Bawumia has said on several forums and platforms that he sees a shared responsibility and he is not running away from whatever problem that the country and the government have faced.

“But even amidst that, if you take your time and really catalogue the things that this government has done in the face of these challenges, you will agree that this government has out-performed the previous government that did not have these challenges. So, he is ready any day any time to meet the main opposition challenger, John Dramani Mahama, to a debate at any place” he stated.

The NPP flagbearer, Dr Bawumia is currently on a nationwide campaign tour, beginning from the Eastern Region.

The campaign team’s focus, according to Frederick Opare-Ansah, the campaign manager, is on engaging with Ghanaians and incorporating their concerns into the party’s manifesto.

“We are out here to listen essentially to the concerns of Ghanaians and to solicit their views together in preparing the document that will go into the manifesto,” he added.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital