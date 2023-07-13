The Binduri Community Day Senior High School, located in the Upper East Region, has been temporarily closed down.

The closure stems from the school’s inability to provide meals for the students since May 29, 2023.

This unfortunate situation has had a detrimental impact on academic activities, attendance, and overall school functioning.

According to school authorities, the student population, which initially stood at 600, has drastically reduced to approximately 200 during this period.

In protest against the school administration and the government, the students boycotted classes on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

In response to the students’ concerns, the Binduri District Director of Education, John Soka Jaggery, addressed them and advised them to return home.

He assured them that the school management would arrange a meeting with the caterer to address the issue and strive for a possible reopening by Monday, July 17, 2023.

However, some final-year students are still present on campus, focusing on their mock examinations.