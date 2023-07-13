Famous Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has made a staggering revelation that she would have put her career on hold if not for her mother.

Nadia Buari is one of the stars of the highly anticipated Ghanaian movie “Coming to Africa”.

The film, which also stars Nana Ama McBrown, David Dontoh, Py Addo Boateng, Nikki Samonas, and Paulina Oduro, will be premiered at the Silverbird Cinemas in Accra and Kumasi on July 21-22, 2023.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Citi TV’s morning show, Breakfast Daily, the 37-year-old mother of four, while answering a question in line with how she juggles her work and family life told the host, Frema Adunyame that: “My mum has been a great help… She’s been taking care of the kids while I’m working. If not for her, I would have had to put my career on hold.”

Nadia’s mother has been a constant presence in her life, both professionally and personally. She was the one who encouraged the ‘Beyonce’ actress to pursue a career in acting.

The celebrated actress expressed her heartfelt gratitude to her mother for taking care of her children while she works.

Nadia Buari shot to fame after starring in a string of hit movies, including “Mummy’s Daughter,” “Beyonce: The President’s Daughter,” and “The Perfect Picture.”

She is also a successful businesswoman, with her own clothing line and production company.

Watch excerpts of Nadia’s submissions below: