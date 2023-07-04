Central Migration Grace Limited, a travel and tour organization, has provided valuable support to the Sunyani Central Prisons in the Bono Region.

The organization donated various essential items to the facility, including bags of rice, soft drinks, bottled water, a cow, and bales of clothes and paid for the fines of 12 inmates all amounting to Gh50,000.

Alifa Adams, the Chief Executive Officer of Central Migration Grace Limited, addressed the media following the donation, emphasizing the importance of supporting the inmates to help them lead meaningful lives.

He expressed that their act of generosity was not a result of excess, but rather a sincere desire to please God through the assistance of humanity.

“We are not donating these items to the inmates because we have done more, but we are doing this because it pleases God if we continue to help humanity.”

Mr. Adams urged other benevolent organizations to extend their help to the Sunyani Prisons, highlighting the inadequacy of government supplies in meeting the inmates’ needs and emphasizing the collective responsibility to care for those incarcerated.

“The supply from the government cannot meet the demands needed to care for the inmates, and therefore we should all support in taking care of our brothers there.”

Deputy Director of Prisons (DDP) William Kulah, Bono Regional Commander of the Ghana Prison Service,

received the donated items on behalf of the facility and expressed his gratitude to Alif Adams and his team for their benevolent gesture.

He acknowledged the significant impact the donation would have on caring for the inmates and extended his appreciation to all organizations that consistently supported the prison.

Additionally, he reiterated the open-door policy of the facility, welcoming further donations from individuals and organizations willing to contribute to their cause.

“We appreciate the donation from your outfit. It will go a long way to take care of the inmates. I want to thank all organisations who continue to come to our aid. Our doors are always open to people who want to donate items to us.”