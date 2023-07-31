The Christian Council of Ghana has applauded the passage of the Criminal Offences Amendment Bill 2022.

Parliament passed the Criminal Offences Amendment Bill 2022 on July 27, which among other things seeks to prevent attacks on alleged witches.

In an interview with Citi News, the General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, Dr. Cyril Fayose, indicated that the council received the passage of the Criminal Offences Amendment Bill 2022 with delight.

Dr. Cyril Fayose stated that the Criminal Offences Amendment Bill 2022 represents a victory in the fight for human rights in Ghana.

“Once it has been passed, we must educate our members and the public to abide by the law. Ignorance of the law is not an excuse. We need to bring the information to the vast majority of people. And once they are aware, we believe that there will be a change in behavior, because now there will be consequences for their actions. Education is necessary. In our member churches, we are going to talk to our people that they can’t do that. We hope that other influencers, opinion leaders, traditional leaders and religious leaders will also do the same. And hopefully, the entire country will all be in the know, and we will all do the right thing,” the General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana said.

The bill seeks to protect people accused of witchcraft, making it a crime to abuse them or expel them from communities.

Gender-based violence has been described by many as a global pandemic that affects one in every three women during their lifetime.