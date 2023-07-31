Appolonia City has donated GH₵8,200 to the Appolonia Kpong Katamanso District Assembly (KKDA) Junior High School to support the institution’s final mock examinations for the Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) organized by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on behalf of the Ghana Education Service (GES).

The school expressed gratitude and satisfaction with the kind gesture and thanked the company.

“We are grateful for this very kind gesture from Appolonia City, and most importantly for the consistency of your support over the years,” the headteacher of the school, Michael Glalah, said upon receiving the cheque on behalf of the school.

Appolonia City’s similar donation to help prepare last year’s candidates for the same exam yielded positive results. Appolonia KKDA Junior High School was ranked the best public school in the entire district, achieving a 92% pass rate.

Almost all of the candidates who presented for the examinations gained admission to their first and second-choice senior high schools.

Notable among these schools are Adisadel College, Accra Girls, Mfantsipim, and seven-time National Science and Math quiz champion Presbyterian Boys Secondary School, Legon.

“On behalf of my fellow students, I would like to thank Appolonia City for this donation. I am confident that we will make you proud this year as we did last year,” said the senior girls’ prefect Isabella Badu.

Marketing and Communications Manager of Appolonia City, Yaw Acheampong Adjei, reiterated Appolonia City’s commitment to the Appolonia community.

“Education is a pillar of Appolonia City’s community support, and we remain committed to helping local schools achieve the highest possible levels of excellence,” he said.

Appolonia City is a partnership between Rendeavour, Africa’s largest new city builder, and the chiefs and the people of the Appolonia stool.