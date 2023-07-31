The Office of the Women’s Commissioner (WOCOM) at the University of Media, Arts and Communication – Ghana Institute of Journaism (UniMAC-GIJ) graduate school has organised a women empowerment conference in Accra.

Dubbed ‘The Complete Women Summit,’ the empowerment conference which was held on Friday, July 14, 2023, was held on the theme “Finding the Balance, Fulfilling Potentials.”

Alongside the empowerment summit was a free cervical cancer screening which afforded participants the opportunity to find out if there were changes in the cells of their cervix that could lead to cancer.

Speakers at the summit were Betty Nana Efua Mensah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Afram Plains North; Ivy Heward-Mills, Deputy Director of Public Affairs; Dr Blaise Ackom, Secretary for Cancer Support Network Foundation and Sheila Korsah, Founder of Dear Woman Enterprise.