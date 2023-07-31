The government of Ghana has pledged support to the Regional Maritime University (RMU) to help it achieve its academic objectives.

Speaking at the 29th Board of Governors Meeting of the University, the Deputy Minister of Transport, Alhassan Sulemana Tampuli, acknowledged the challenges confronting the University, particularly with regard to infrastructure, teaching and learning materials, and the loss of ISO certification, among others. He promised the government’s support to overcome those challenges.

He underscored the importance of granting the needed support to enable RMU to remain agile and adaptable, responding effectively to the maritime industry and regional demands.

Mr. Tampuli also urged the University to focus on delivering excellent teaching and learning to boost the fortunes of the maritime industry to complement the country’s revenue sources.

“As we chart the course for the future, I encourage RMU to stay focused on its core mandate. It is crucial that the University concentrates its efforts on its established objectives, ensuring that the quality of education and training remains at the highest level. Introducing new faculties and courses should be carefully considered to align with RMU’s core mission and objectives.”

On his part, the chairman of the University’s board applauded the commitments of the member countries of the school for their respective support.

He disclosed that the Republics of Gambia and Liberia have fully paid their Member States contributions for this year and are not owing. He also said that the Republics of Ghana and Sierra Leone have also made part payments.

The board chairman further reminded member countries to redeem their pledge to purchase new vehicles to replace the school’s ageing ones.

“I would like to inform but also remind colleagues that we had pledged as member states to purchase vehicles to replace the University’s old fleet. We agreed that each country should purchase at least one vehicle, in addition to Ghana’s pledge to purchase some vehicles for the University during the 27th Board of Governors meeting.

“The Republic of the Gambia pledged two vehicles and has already purchased one for the University. The second vehicle is being processed for delivery within the shortest possible time.”