Ghanaian musician Gregory Bortey Newman popularly known as King Promise made history on Saturday, July 29, 2023, when he performed at Wizkid’s ‘More Love Less Ego’ concert at Tottenham Hotspur’s Stadium in London.

He was the only Ghanaian artiste to perform at the concert, which was a huge success.

King Promise took the stage to a rapturous reception from the crowd, who were eager to see the rising star perform his hits.

He opened his set with his hit songs including “Terminator” and the crowd immediately went wild.

King Promise’s performance was one of the highlights of the night, and he showed the world that he is one of the most talented musicians in Africa.

He was able to connect with the crowd on a personal level, and his energy was infectious.

The ’Terminator’ hitmaker’s performance showed that Ghanaian musicians are capable of competing on the world stage, and it helped to put Ghana on the map as a hotbed of African talent.